Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday
Bernice M. Moffett, 94, of Kamiah — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, 401 Idaho St., Kamiah. A luncheon will follow.
Gabbie A. Rehder, 29, of Cottonwood — 6 p.m. vigil/eucharistic adoration service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood.
Friday
Gabbie A. Rehder, 29, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Jeanne Keatts, 83, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark Hotel, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Please RSVP at janetleahkoughcelebration.rsvpify.com.
Leigh Earl Steele, 87, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Port 4, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, 460 Maple St., Ferdinand. Interment will take place at Ferdinand cemetery.
Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Seaport Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Monday
Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.