Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark Hotel, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Please RSVP at janetleahkoughcelebration.rsvpify.com.

Leigh Earl Steele, 87, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Port 4, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, 460 Maple St., Ferdinand. Interment will take place at Ferdinand cemetery.

Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Seaport Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Monday

Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.