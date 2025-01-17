Sections
ObituariesJanuary 17, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Gabbie A. Rehder, 29, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.

Jeanne Keatts, 83, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.

Saturday

Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis-Clark Hotel, 111 Main St., Lewiston. Please RSVP at janetleahkoughcelebration.rsvpify.com.

Leigh Earl Steele, 87, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Port 4, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, 460 Maple St., Ferdinand. Interment will take place at Ferdinand cemetery.

Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Seaport Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Monday

Gale Wilson, 87, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A gathering will follow in the community room at Mountain View Funeral Home and light refreshments will be served.

Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.

Thursday

Gene Roger Sherard, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m., memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

