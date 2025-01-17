Funeral/Service Directory

Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, 460 Maple St., Ferdinand. Interment will take place at Ferdinand cemetery.

Robert Stephen Howell, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Seaport Ballroom, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

Monday

Gale Wilson, 87, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A gathering will follow in the community room at Mountain View Funeral Home and light refreshments will be served.

Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.

Thursday

Gene Roger Sherard, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m., memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.