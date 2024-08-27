Sections
ObituariesJanuary 19, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Gale Wilson, 87, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A gathering will follow in the community room at Mountain View Funeral Home and light refreshments will be served.

Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service.

Thursday

Gene Roger Sherard, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m., memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Saturday

Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. service, Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Kent Lawrence Knigge, 62, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

