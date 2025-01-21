Sections
The Region
ObituariesJanuary 21, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Gene Roger Sherard, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m., memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Friday

Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston — noon viewing, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m.

Saturday

Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. service, Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Kent Lawrence Knigge, 62, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

