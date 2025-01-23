Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 23, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Gene Roger Sherard, 88, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Friday

Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston — noon viewing, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m..

Saturday

Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. service, Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Kent Lawrence Knigge, 62, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Joanne Minga O’Brien, 80, of Harvard — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church, 513 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Pastor Clarence Howard will officiate.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Monday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Tuesday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Wednesday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Related
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
LaNora L. Mc Fall
ObituariesJan. 23
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 23
Jeanne Leachman, 92
Related
Willis R. Smith
ObituariesJan. 23
Willis R. Smith
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Harvey Tarleton Echols
ObituariesJan. 23
Harvey Tarleton Echols
Queenie Leinweber
ObituariesJan. 22
Queenie Leinweber
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
ObituariesJan. 22
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
ObituariesJan. 21
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
Joe L. Hazelbaker
ObituariesJan. 21
Joe L. Hazelbaker
Holly Hebbard
ObituariesJan. 19
Holly Hebbard
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy