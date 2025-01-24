Funeral/Service Directory

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Monday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Tuesday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Wednesday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.