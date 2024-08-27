Sections
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. service, Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Kent Lawrence Knigge, 62, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

Joanne Minga O’Brien, 80, of Harvard — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church, 513 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Pastor Clarence Howard will officiate.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.

Monday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Tuesday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Wednesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow in the Parish Family Center.

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

John Shane, 80, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

