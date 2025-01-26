Sections
Obituaries

Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Tuesday

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Wednesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow in the Parish Family Center.

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

John Shane, 80, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Saturday

Lorraine Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. funeral, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow.

