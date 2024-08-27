Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Wednesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow in the Parish Family Center.

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday