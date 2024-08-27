Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Queenie Leinweber, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax. A luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Wednesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow in the Parish Family Center.

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

John Shane, 80, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Saturday

Lorraine Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. funeral, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow.

Related
ObituariesJan. 28
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 28
Dennis Lawrence Landmark
ObituariesJan. 28
Clarification
ObituariesJan. 28
Records
Related
Jean Bartlett
ObituariesJan. 26
Jean Bartlett
Ellen Louise Johnson
ObituariesJan. 26
Ellen Louise Johnson
Charles Lee Poole
ObituariesJan. 26
Charles Lee Poole
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 26
Christina Ann Baldwin
Ellen Louise Johnson
ObituariesJan. 25
Ellen Louise Johnson
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
Frederick W. Hall
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
John Shane
ObituariesJan. 25
John Shane
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy