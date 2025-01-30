Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
January 30, 2025

Today

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

John Shane, 80, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Freeze Community Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch, with burial following at the Freeze Cemetery.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Saturday

Vic Wassmuth, 69, of Lewiston and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. graveside service, Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.

Lorraine Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. funeral, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow.

Monday

Gary T. Livengood, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will take place one hour before. Following the service a graveside burial will take place outside at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and then returning back inside for a reception with light snacks.

