ObituariesFebruary 1, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Vic Wassmuth, 69, of Lewiston and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. graveside service, Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.

Lorraine Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. funeral, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. A reception will follow.

Monday

Gary T. Livengood, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will take place one hour before. Following the service a graveside burial will take place outside at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and then returning back inside for a reception with light snacks.

Friday

James R. Dammon, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

