Funeral/Service Directory

James R. Dammon, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

Saturday

John M. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery.

Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Experimental Aircraft Association facility, Lewiston Airport, 270 O’Connor Road, Building 14, Lewiston. Food will be a potluck.