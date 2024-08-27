Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
Monday

Gary T. Livengood, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will take place one hour before. Following the service a graveside burial will take place outside at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and then returning back inside for a reception with light snacks.

Friday

James R. Dammon, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

Saturday

John M. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery.

Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Experimental Aircraft Association facility, Lewiston Airport, 270 O’Connor Road, Building 14, Lewiston. Food will be a potluck.

