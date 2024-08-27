Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 4, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

James R. Dammon, 90, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

Saturday

John M. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Experimental Aircraft Association facility, Lewiston Airport, 270 O’Connor Road, Building 14, Lewiston. Food will be a potluck.

Vivian A. Crane, 92, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. funeral, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. S. First St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.

Monday

Donna Gail Janikowski, 76, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 4
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 4
Daniel Ray Martin
ObituariesFeb. 2
James R. Dammon
ObituariesFeb. 2
Barbara Rowland
Related
Vernon ‘Pete’ Lawrence McMillen
ObituariesFeb. 2
Vernon ‘Pete’ Lawrence McMillen
Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller
ObituariesFeb. 2
Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller
Nana Ollerman-Felt
ObituariesFeb. 2
Nana Ollerman-Felt
Maxine R. Brown
ObituariesFeb. 2
Maxine R. Brown
Marilyn Joann Schupfer Eichner
ObituariesFeb. 2
Marilyn Joann Schupfer Eichner
Mona Wright Noble
ObituariesFeb. 2
Mona Wright Noble
Buster Rex Crawford, 1945-2024
ObituariesFeb. 2
Buster Rex Crawford, 1945-2024
Larry Houston
ObituariesFeb. 2
Larry Houston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy