Funeral/Service Directory

Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Experimental Aircraft Association facility, Lewiston Airport, 270 O’Connor Road, Building 14, Lewiston. Food will be a potluck.

Vivian A. Crane, 92, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. funeral, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. S. First St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.

Monday

Donna Gail Janikowski, 76, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Sherry L. Nygaard, 85, of Garfield, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch — 1 p.m. service, Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch, with Pastor Lee Nicholson officiating. Family burial will follow at Freeze Cemetery.