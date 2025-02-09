Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
ObituariesFebruary 9, 2025

Monday

Donna Gail Janikowski, 76, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

Sherry L. Nygaard, 85, of Garfield, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch — 1 p.m. service, Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch, with Pastor Lee Nicholson officiating. Family burial will follow at Freeze Cemetery.

Saturday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller, 96, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Lutheran Church, 603 Idaho St., Kamiah.

