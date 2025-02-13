Sections
February 13, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller, 96, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Lutheran Church, 603 Idaho St., Kamiah.

Monday

Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, 87, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.

Wednesday

Brent Glover, 72, of Viola — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Designated parking will be available — please follow the signs.

