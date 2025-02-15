Sections
ObituariesFebruary 15, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller, 96, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Lutheran Church, 603 Idaho St., Kamiah.

Monday

Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, 87, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.

Tuesday

Barbara J. Essen, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial service, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.

Wednesday

Brent Glover, 72, of Viola — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Designated parking will be available — please follow the signs.

Friday

Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. A luncheon follow the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pullman Cemetery after the service.

