Funeral/Service Directory

Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. A luncheon follow the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pullman Cemetery after the service.

Saturday

Charles L. ‘Charlie’ Poole, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 County Club Drive, Lewiston.

Francis Feucht, 62, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, the Ketch Pen, Lewiston Roundup grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.

Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Alt’s Copperhouse, 418 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls.