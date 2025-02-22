Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
Today

Charles L. ‘Charlie’ Poole, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 County Club Drive, Lewiston.

Linda VanTrease, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Francis Feucht, 62, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, the Ketch Pen, Lewiston Roundup grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.

Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Alt’s Copperhouse, 418 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls.

Sunday

Christopher Lynn Engledow, 48, of Asotin — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Schweitzer Clubhouse (old Booth Hall), 819 12th St., Lewiston.

Friday

Helen Chambers, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Pastor John Vantrease, of Lewiston, will officiate.

