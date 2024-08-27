Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday, March 1

James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Catherine Elaine Larrabee, 93, of Clarkston — 2:30 p.m. funeral, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Clarkston, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.