Funeral/Service Directory

February 27, 2025

Friday

Helen Chambers, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Pastor John Vantrease, of Lewiston, will officiate.

Saturday

Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Catherine Elaine Larrabee, 93, of Clarkston — 2:30 p.m. funeral, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Clarkston, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.

Monday

Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will occur later in the day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium, Clarkston.

Tuesday

Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Center, on the University of Idaho campus, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall.

