Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Helen Chambers, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Pastor John Vantrease, of Lewiston, will officiate.
Saturday
Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St, Cottonwood.
James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Catherine Elaine Larrabee, 93, of Clarkston — 2:30 p.m. funeral, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Clarkston, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
Monday
Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will occur later in the day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium, Clarkston.
Tuesday
Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Center, on the University of Idaho campus, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall.
Thursday
Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.