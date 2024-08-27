Funeral/Service Directory

Monday
Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will occur later in the day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium, Clarkston.
Tuesday
Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Center, on the University of Idaho campus, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall.
Thursday
Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Friday
Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Sister Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at the monastery cemetery.
Saturday
Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral service, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. Burial will be at Colfax Cemetery.