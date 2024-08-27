Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 2, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will occur later in the day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium, Clarkston.

Tuesday

Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Center, on the University of Idaho campus, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall.

Thursday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Friday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Sister Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at the monastery cemetery.

Saturday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral service, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. Burial will be at Colfax Cemetery.

Related
ObituariesMar. 2
Patricia Ann Cloke
ObituariesMar. 2
James Norman Hollenbeck
ObituariesMar. 2
Rick Wasem, 70, of Clarkston
ObituariesMar. 2
Vickey Smith
Related
Sharon M. Amundson
ObituariesMar. 2
Sharon M. Amundson
Marvin Aeschliman
ObituariesMar. 2
Marvin Aeschliman
Verna Mae Bergmann
ObituariesMar. 2
Verna Mae Bergmann
Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann
ObituariesMar. 2
Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann
Bonita E. Ward
ObituariesMar. 2
Bonita E. Ward
Sandra M. Owen
ObituariesMar. 2
Sandra M. Owen
Perry E. Krisher
ObituariesMar. 2
Perry E. Krisher
Buffi Jo Christina Richardson
ObituariesMar. 1
Buffi Jo Christina Richardson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy