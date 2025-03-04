Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Center, on the University of Idaho campus, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall.

Thursday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Friday