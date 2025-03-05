Funeral/Service Directory

Sister Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at the monastery cemetery.

Saturday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. Burial will be at Colfax Cemetery.

Sunday

Gary C. Chase, 75, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.