Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 5, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Friday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Sister Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at the monastery cemetery.

Saturday

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. Burial will be at Colfax Cemetery.

Sunday

Gary C. Chase, 75, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

Related
ObituariesMar. 5
Deaths
ObituariesMar. 5
Raymond Kenneth Plourde
ObituariesMar. 5
Elizabeth Q. South
ObituariesMar. 4
Deaths
Related
Carol June (Wilson) Carney
ObituariesMar. 4
Carol June (Wilson) Carney
Patricia Ann Cloke
ObituariesMar. 2
Patricia Ann Cloke
James Norman Hollenbeck
ObituariesMar. 2
James Norman Hollenbeck
Vickey Smith
ObituariesMar. 2
Vickey Smith
Sharon M. Amundson
ObituariesMar. 2
Sharon M. Amundson
Marvin Aeschliman
ObituariesMar. 2
Marvin Aeschliman
Verna Mae Bergmann
ObituariesMar. 2
Verna Mae Bergmann
Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann
ObituariesMar. 2
Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy