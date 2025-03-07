Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Marvin Aeschliman, 92, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.

Charlotte A. Staihar, 89, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Emmanual Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow, with a graveside service following at the Viola Cemetery.

Sister Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at the monastery cemetery.