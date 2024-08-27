Funeral/Service Directory

Eric L. Wommack, 63, of Pomeroy — ​1 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene, 135 S. Ninth St., Pomeroy.

Donna Lou Graves, 95, of Kooskia — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The Life Center, 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah.

Joel Greggain, 43, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Wearing his favorite color green is encouraged.