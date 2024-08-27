Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday, March 15

Sheldon F. Bringman, 45, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. rosary, noon Mass, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.

Ernest N. Barham, 83, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. MDT, celebration of life, Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St., Riggins.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Eric L. Wommack, 63, of Pomeroy — ​1 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene, 135 S. Ninth St., Pomeroy.

Donna Lou Graves, 95, of Kooskia — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The Life Center, 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah.

Joel Greggain, 43, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Wearing his favorite color green is encouraged.

Related
ObituariesMar. 11
Rachel Hyde Broncheau, 37, of Orofino/Lenore
ObituariesMar. 11
Deaths
ObituariesMar. 11
Joyce Dickey
ObituariesMar. 11
Kipp K. Massey
Related
Evelyn Jean Arrasmith
ObituariesMar. 9
Evelyn Jean Arrasmith
Ernest N. Barham
ObituariesMar. 9
Ernest N. Barham
David Eugene Strong
ObituariesMar. 9
David Eugene Strong
Irma Louise Swift Davis
ObituariesMar. 9
Irma Louise Swift Davis
Henry Michael Gibson
ObituariesMar. 9
Henry Michael Gibson
Marcus Willam Schell
ObituariesMar. 9
Marcus Willam Schell
Lorissa K. Cook
ObituariesMar. 9
Lorissa K. Cook
Nancy Lee Bruns
ObituariesMar. 9
Nancy Lee Bruns
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy