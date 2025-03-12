Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
Saturday

Melvin J. Wisenor, 63, of White Bird — 11 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery, 132 Cemetery Road, White Bird.

Sheldon F. Bringman, 45, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. rosary, noon Mass, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.

Ernest N. Barham, 83, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. MDT, celebration of life, Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge St., Riggins.

Eric L. Wommack, 63, of Pomeroy — ​1 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Church of the Nazarene, 135 S. Ninth St., Pomeroy.

Donna Lou Graves, 95, of Kooskia — 1 p.m. celebration of life, The Life Center, 4432 Highway 12, Kamiah.

Margaret Ann “Margo” Riener — 1:30 p.m. funeral, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, 512 N. Junction St., Grangeville. Burial will be at the Ferdinand Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Ferdinand Parish Hall.

Joel Greggain, 43, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Wearing his favorite color green is encouraged.

Melvalyn ‘Mel’ Boggan, 68, of Clarkston — 2-6 p.m. celebration of life, Valley Community and Senior Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Bring a dish and stories to share.

