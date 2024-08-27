Sections
March 16, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Monday

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. visitation/viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Tuesday

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Keith Mahurin, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. Pastor Jim Wallace officiating. A reception to follow at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Wednesday

Lorissa K. Cook, 68, of Spring, Texas, and formerly of Lewiston — 2-3 p.m. celebration of life, Crosspoint Alliance Church 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

Thursday

Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki, 98, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary 11 a.m. funeral Mass celebrated by Father Benjamin Onyemachi, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Concluding service and urn placement will take place immediately after the Mass at Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the grave site service at St. Mary’s Family Center.

Saturday

Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Sprague Community Church, 204 W. Fourth St., Sprague, Wash. Vault interment will follow at the MacCabee Cemetery.

Elizabeth Q. South, 86, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, her home, 1021 Claypit Road, Troy. Please bring stories from her life. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Rick Wasem, 70, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mission Church, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston; overflow seating will be available by broadcast simultaneous with the service in the Sternwheeler Room at the Holiday Inn, Clarkston, 700 Port Drive. A celebration of life will follow immediately in the Conference Room at the Holiday Inn, Clarkston.

