Funeral/Service Directory

Elizabeth Q. South, 86, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, her home, 1021 Claypit Road, Troy. Please bring stories from her life. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Rick Wasem, 70, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mission Church, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston; overflow seating will be available by broadcast simultaneous with the service in the Sternwheeler Room at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston, 700 Port Drive. A celebration of life will follow immediately in the Conference Room at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston.

Sunday

Jennie (Kirby) McGregor, 74, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. time of remembrance, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow.