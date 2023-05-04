James Ryan Church, 45, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Moscow and Deary — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life afterwards at the University Inn Best Western.
Saturday
Nicki J. Ausman Broyles, 79, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Methodist Church, Asotin. A luncheon will follow at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Charity Nicole Field Plunkett, 40, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial service/birthday celebration, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. Light refreshments will be served.
Sandra Kae McLam, 82, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Genesee Lutheran Cemetery, 1047 Genesee Ave., Genesee. A covered-dish reception will follow at the Genesee R.V. Park, 215 E. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Barbara J. Bednorz, 86, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments to follow.
Tye Joseph Harper, 52, of Kendrick — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta Centennial Park, Juliaetta.
Drusilla Mae Knopes, 79, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Colfax Cemetery. A gathering is to follow at Schmuck Park, Colfax.
Marcy Smith, 86, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. memorial, Lapwai Assembly of God Church, 400 S. U.S. Hwy 95, Lapwai. Please bring dog or cat food for a donation, instead of flowers.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.