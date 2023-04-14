Today

Anna Maria Maguire, 93, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral service, with a viewing and rosary followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m. Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, in the Sternwheel Ballroom.

