Marilyn Irene Stevens-Michael, 84, of Colville, Wash. — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Danekas Funeral Chapel, 155 W. First Ave., Colville.
Friday
William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, followed by graveside service at Vineyard Cemetery, Clarkston.
Jerry Schofield, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, his daughter’s home, 2116 Third Ave., Clarkston.
Marilyn Irene Stevens-Michael, 84, of Colville, Wash. — 3 p.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 260 E. Juniper, Colville.
Saturday
James “Jim” O. Espe, 80, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial celebration, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s parish hall.
Kenneth Runyon, 71, of Princeton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Princeton Community Center, Princeton.
George “Jake” Beyer, 82, of Bovill — 2 p.m. memorial at his home on Moose Creek, Bovill. A covered-dish celebration will follow; please bring a lawnchair.
Sunday
Judy Mae Robins Meredith, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A covered-dish luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Joan R. “Joani” Selders, 75, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Please dress casually.
Carol L. Gross, 76, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Garfield and Colfax — 2 p.m. memorial, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Pastor Tom Dahl will officiate.
