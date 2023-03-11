Neil Conrad Ausman, 88, of Clarkston — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. visitation, Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. 10 a.m. graveside service, Asotin City Cemetery.
Ellen Eve d’Easum Cleland Hechtner, 86, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Gateway Church in Lewiston. The Hechtner family and Pastor Herb Boreson will greet guests at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and cookies will be served.
Denis G. Long, 89, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.
Sunday
Sharyel Whitten, 75, of Long Beach, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, at the Historic Chinook School, 810 US-101, Chinook, Wash. Refreshments will be served following the service with the main courses provided.
Wednesday
Thursday
Jack Flack, 85, of Moscow — 8-11 a.m viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A 2 p.m. memorial will be held at the Evangelical Free Church, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow.
Bruce L. Baumgartner, 77, of Deary — 11 a.m. memorial service, Church of the Nazarene, E Seventh St., Moscow. A covered-dish lunch and reception will follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center.