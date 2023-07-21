Today
William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
Today
William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, followed by graveside service at Vineyard Cemetery, Clarkston.
Jerry Schofield, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, his daughter’s home, 2116 Third Ave., Clarkston.
Marilyn Irene Stevens-Michael, 84, of Colville, Wash. — 3 p.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 260 E. Juniper, Colville.
Saturday
James “Jim” O. Espe, 80, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial celebration, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s parish hall.
Kenneth Runyon, 71, of Princeton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Princeton Community Center, Princeton.
George “Jake” Beyer, 82, of Bovill — 2 p.m. memorial at his home on Moose Creek, Bovill. A covered-dish celebration will follow; please bring a lawnchair.
Sunday
Judy Mae Robins Meredith, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A covered-dish luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Joan R. “Joani” Selders, 75, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Please dress casually.
Carol L. Gross, 76, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Garfield and Colfax — 2 p.m. memorial, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Pastor Tom Dahl will officiate.
Monday
Marvel Kimball, 86, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at Pullman City Cemetery.
Juanita J. Pearl, 91, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow. A graveside service and blessing of the grave will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.