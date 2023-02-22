Today
Kenneth D. Moore, 55, of Moscow — 1 p.m memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Walter Edgar Cole Jr., 69, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N. Pioneer Drive, Coeur d’Alene.
Joyce Alsterlund, 81, of Colfax — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge Street, Palouse. There will be a potluck/covered dish reception following the service at the church.
Friday
Richard S. Spencer, 71, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Connie L. Swinney, 74, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse, after the service and a luncheon will also be held at the Federated church.
Saturday
Harold Richard “Dick” Hastings, 84, of Mililani, Hawaii — 10 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
Stephen S. Grobey, 25, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. funeral, Nezperce Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium, Nezperce. Burial will follow at Gilbert Cemetery.
Charlotte Geneva Baldwin, 78, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, Culdesac Community Church 902 Main St., Culdesac, ID 83524. Covered dish dinner to follow.
Monday
Chad D. Bickford, 68, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Please bring a fun story to share.
