Barbara J. Wheeler, 88, of Webb — 10 a.m. funeral, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St S, Lapwai. The service will be a Catholic service. Burial will follow at Webb Cemetery.
Friday
Elizabeth Ann Norton, 87, of Lewiston — 9:30 a.m. viewing, with a rosary recited at 10:20 a.m. and Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Jerry K. Hundtoft, 92, and Toby K. Hundtoft, 60, both of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. It will be followed by food and fellowship at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at 1516 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Peggy Jean Simpson, 73, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life/potluck, Floch Hall, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin.
Sandra Lee Fitch, 79, of Spokane — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Rock Creek Cemetery, Potlatch, with a gathering to immediately follow at the Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. In case of inclement weather the celebration of life will also be held at the Potlatch Senior Center.
Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, 80, of Pullman — 2-4 p.m. memorial, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman.
