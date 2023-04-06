Today
Larry Ray Edwards, 79, of Lewiston , and formerly of Grangeville — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Mount Idaho Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Grangeville. A reception will follow immediately at the Grangeville Veterans Center.
Kathleen M. Freitas, 69, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. Celebration of Life, Abundant Life Church, 1483 16th Ave., Clarkston. Please bring a memory of what Kathleen meant to you or a time that she touched your heart and write it down on the cards when coming in.
Friday
Ronald K. Westacot, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Freeze Community Church, W. Freeze Road, Palouse. A graveside burial will follow the service at the Freeze Cemetery.
Saturday
Corky Luther, 84, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wyatt Todd Hazeltine, 49, of Lewiston and formerly of Kendrick — 1 p.m. graveside, Bethany Memorial Cemetery outside of Kendrick near the family farm., followed by afternoon cookies and refreshments held at the VFW Hall in Kendrick.
Victor Thulon, 84, of Juliaetta — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sunday
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 1-5 p.m. public viewing, at the Rockwell home, 400 Willow Rock Drive, Grangeville.
Monday
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. public viewing, at the Rockwell home, 400 Willow Rock Drive, Grangeville. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Harold E. Behler, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m., rosary, 11 a.m., celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be served following the burial at All Saints Catholic Church reception hall.
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
