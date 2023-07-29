James Edward Pinch, 75, Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S. Perry St., Spokane.
Michael E. Hall, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A potluck style meal to follow. Please bring memories and a dish to share.
Colleen Catherine Cochran, 58, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
“Kris” Kristen (Larsen) Ellis, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Jennifer Lacey residence, 2020 Powers Drive, Lewiston. Bring your own beverage to raise for the toast and potluck celebration.
Michael Van Meeteren, 73, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, The Shot Glass, 101 College Ave., Orofino.
Bryan Osborne, 51, of Princeton — 2 p.m. memorial, Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with Pastor Lee Nicholson officiating. A catered gathering will follow at the Osborne family home, 1391 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch.
Leo Fredrick Thivierge, 87, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A light reception will follow.
Sunday
Joe Henderson, 97, of Colfax — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. All attending are invited to wear crimson and gray or your favorite team colors.
Monday
Joe Henderson, 97, of Colfax — 11 a.m. memorial, Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. All attending are invited to wear crimson and gray or your favorite team colors.
Tracy Lyn Pennecard, 60, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. memorial, Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave., Nezperce.
Friday
Elaine Rose Mustard, 102, of Colton — 10:15 a.m. rosary/vigil service and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 312 Steptoe St., Colton. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton.