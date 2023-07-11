Robert Alfred Tatko, 91, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. All are invited to share in a meal and memories immediately following in the parish hall. Burial will follow at the Craigmont Cemetery at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Thomas D. “Tom” Johnson, 78, of Ferdinand — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
William R. ‘Bill’ Evans, 88, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Normal Hill Cemetery following the service.
Friday
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville
Kenneth Sandquist, 91, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Saturday
Albert “Ben” Paul, 74, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. Graveside service, White Bird Cemetery. A dinner will follow at the IOOF Hall in White Bird.
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
Barbara Riggs, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Sister Mary Jean Lalande, 87, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, in the Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m., in the monastery cemetery.
Mary Ann Kuhle, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Klemgard County Park, Colfax.
Linda Hardway Schwab, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Bring stories to share and remember Linda.
John David Grabner, 82, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Janice Mae Norgaard, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1290 Johnson Ave., Pullman.
Sunday
Eldred D. Olson, 80, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Monday
Dorothy Ellis, 97, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the church. The service will also be available for streaming on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
