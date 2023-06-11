Judy Ann Roberts, 74, of Colfax — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life with a potluck dinner for friends and family, 6296 U.S. Highway 95 N., Potlatch. Please bring lawn chairs and a dish for the potluck and your own beverages.
Isaiah Harmon Arthur, 84, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral at Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First. Ave., Kooskia.
Monday
Gene H. Andersen, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Isaiah Harmon Arthur, 84, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Kamiah City Cemetery, Kamiah.
Wednesday
Harold J. Zenner, 91, of Culdesac — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St. Lewiston. Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
Friday
Leroy A. “Louie” Lewis Sr., of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Dan Emerich, 71, of Lewiston — 3:30-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Darrell John Daubert, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Ronald E. “Ron” Lohman, 85, of Lewiston and formerly of Cameron-Southwick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Southwick Community Center, Southwick; noon lunch by Bun Bun’s of Kendrick; 2 p.m. inurnment, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. Bring your favorite stories to share.
Judith Marie Duran Smith, 80, Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Following the memorial, there will be time for sharing, and lunch will be served.
Donna M. Bowles, 85, of Moscow — 1 p.m. interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia. A covered-dish meal and celebration of life will follow at the Clearwater Valley High School cafeteria. Stop by and help us celebrate the lives of Donna Bowles, L. Jean Roberts, Lois Eller, E. Lorraine Eller-Smith and Donald Eller.
