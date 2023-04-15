Richard H. Tolleson, 73, of Pullman — 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 N.E. Orchard Drive, Pullman.
David Merle Borders Sr., 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. life celebration, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
Charles James “Jim” McCollister, “Arco,” 77, of Orofino — 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life, VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Lunch will be served after the service. A log truck caravan will take place before the service. Contact Don Lathrop of Orofino for details on the truck caravan.
Robert Keith “Bob” Akers, 91, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — noon, celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Wayne M. Cornett, 70, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life potluck, the Grangeville Eagles Hall. A private burial will be at a later date at John Day Cemetery.
Jill J. Sherman, 67, of Juliaetta — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta City Park. Light refreshments will be provided.
Wilma C. Wright Hunt, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Jovetta B. Hume, 44, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. covered-dish celebration of life, Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Please bring some food, drinks and memories to share.
Monday
Larry Allen Chamberlain, of Troy — 11 a.m. memorial service, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Interment will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Friday
Jerome “Jerry” John Kazda, 97, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.