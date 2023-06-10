Today

Miles W. Souders, 67, of Kendrick — 8 a.m. farewell memorial truck procession, start at Idaho Truck Sales, 2934 Old North and South Highway, Lewiston to the Southwick Cemetery. All truckers and loggers are invited to participate, so please contact Bob Allen for details. Due to limited space at the cemetery, a private graveside service will be at 11 a.m. A celebration of life and reception for the community is planned from 1-4 p.m. at the Kendrick VFW Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick.

Tags

Recommended for you