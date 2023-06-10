Miles W. Souders, 67, of Kendrick — 8 a.m. farewell memorial truck procession, start at Idaho Truck Sales, 2934 Old North and South Highway, Lewiston to the Southwick Cemetery. All truckers and loggers are invited to participate, so please contact Bob Allen for details. Due to limited space at the cemetery, a private graveside service will be at 11 a.m. A celebration of life and reception for the community is planned from 1-4 p.m. at the Kendrick VFW Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Danielle Marie Hanchett, 34, of Sebastian, Fla., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Asotin Cemetery. A gathering with family and friends will follow in the backyard of her aunt’s house at 723 15th St., Lewiston.
Geraldine Wilson, 89, of Stites — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Life Center, 69 US-12, Kamiah, ID 83536.
Frances “Franny” Marlene Thompson, 85, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Celebration will also be availabe online on Skype at bit.ly/3oMwEL7.
Anna Maria Keelean, 78, and Roger M. Keelean, 80, both of Asotin — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Floch Hall, Asotin.
Barbara Warner Hipple, 89, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.
Sunday
Judy Ann Roberts, 74, of Colfax — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life with a potluck dinner for friends and family, 6296 Highway 95 N., Potlatch. Please bring lawn chairs and a dish for the potluck and your own beverages.
Isaiah Harmon Arthur, 84, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral at Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First. Ave., Kooskia.
Monday
Gene H. Andersen, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Isaiah Harmon Arthur, 84, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Kamiah City Cemetery, Kamiah.
Wednesday
Harold J. Zenner, 91, of Culdesac — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St. Lewiston. Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
Friday
Leroy A. “Louie” Lewis Sr., of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Dan Emerich, 71, of Lewiston — 3:30-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.