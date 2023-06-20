Thursday
Wayne John Bachman, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Craigmont Community Church.
Friday
Gordon “Gordy” Howard Mills, 87, of Lewiston — noon viewing and 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear blue jeans.
Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard, 57, of Hayden, Idaho and formerly of Potlatch and Glenn A. Lazelle, 79, of Kendrick — 1 p.m. joint-remembrance, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.
Harold A. “Pete” Anderson, 95, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. public viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
David F. Burcham, 72, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A social will follow immediately at 825 Cypress St., Lewiston, where memories, appetizers and beverages will be shared.
Lee D. Standerfer, 37, of Spanaway, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, parish hall at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Harold A. “Pete” Anderson, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Garren Marlatt, 51, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. celebration of life, Wrangler Bar and Grill, 750 21st St., Lewiston.
Harold Lee Osborne, 76, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, at the family cabin located at 1377 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch.
Steven Weber, 76, of Moscow — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Viola Community Center.
Arlene Jean Steele, 84, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Port 4 Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JoAnn Evans, 77, of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fairgrounds 4-H building, Moscow. Music and munchies will be provided by her many friends.
Ellen Denny Sams, 84, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Carl Victor Shoemaker, 66, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston.
Juanita L. Langley, 92, of Emmett, Idaho — 3 p.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Monday
Louise Janet Wilson, 91, of Lapwai — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lapwai Assembly of God Church, 400 S. Highway 95. Lapwai.
