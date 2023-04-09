Today
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 1-5 p.m. public viewing, at the Rockwell home, 400 Willow Rock Drive, Grangeville.
Today
Monday
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. public viewing, at the Rockwell home, 400 Willow Rock Drive, Grangeville. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Harold E. Behler, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m., rosary, 11 a.m., celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be served following the burial at All Saints Catholic Church reception hall.
Blanche G. Rockwell, of Grangeville — 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Bertil Nelson, 87, of Troy — noon to 6 p.m., viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth, Moscow.
Wednesday
Bertil Nelson, 87, of Troy — noon, memorial service, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Thursday
Harold Grassl, 96, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow, and then a reception at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Friday
Anna Maria Maguire, 93, of Spokane — 10 a.m. funeral service, with a viewing and rosary followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, Lewiston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m. Holiday Inn in Clarkston, in the Sternwheel Ballroom.
Victor “Vic” E. Sisson, 84, of Lapwai — 9:30 a.m. rosary, 10:15 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai. A light lunch to follow at the adjacent St. Kateri Hall.
Saturday
Charles James “Jim” McCollister, “Arco,” 77, of Orofino — 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life, VFW, 330 Michigan Avenue, Orofino. Lunch will be served after the service. A log truck caravan will take place before the service. Contact Don Lathrop of Orofino for details on the truck caravan.
Robert Keith “Bob” Akers, 91, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — Noon, celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Wayne M. Cornett, 70, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life potluck, the Grangeville Eagles Hall. A private burial will be at a later date at John Day Cemetery.
Jill J. Sherman, 67, of Juliaetta — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta City Park. Light refreshments will be provided.
Wilma C. Wright Hunt, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Jovetta B. Hume, 44, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. covered-dish celebration of life, Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Please bring some food, drinks and memories to share.
