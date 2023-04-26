Mary Forman, 75, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, which will be livestreamed on the monastery’s Facebook page (facebook.com/StGertrudes). Private committal in the monastery cemetery will take place at a later date.
Saturday
Anita Lear, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside at Pierce Cemetery. At noon, bring your own lunch and chair to the Courtyard Gazebo on Main Street in Pierce, coffee will be provided.
Jeremy Lee Meckel, 52, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. graveside, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch. Potluck dinner to follow at 735 Pine St., Potlatch.
Darrel E. Olson, 82, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Hotel, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Ann E. Williams, 69, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.
Wanda L. Jasper, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
John Robert “Bob” Murphey, 79, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St, Lewiston. Please bring memories to share.
Teresa Rose Scheibe-Mobley, 74, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.