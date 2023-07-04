Wednesday
John H. Sonnen, 83, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary; 11 a.m. funeral Mass and interment, All Saints Catholic Church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow in the social hall.
Wednesday
John H. Sonnen, 83, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary; 11 a.m. funeral Mass and interment, All Saints Catholic Church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow in the social hall.
William “Bill” Schmitz, 70, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lion’s Memorial Park, 403 Fifth Ave., Nezperce.
Thursday
Freda Fay Rahmgren Greer, 96, of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. visitation, at the Merchant Funeral Home 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, WA.
Friday
Ed Schluneger, 87, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N Mill St, Colfax.
Frances K. Taufen, 96, of Colfax, and Stephen R. Taufen, 65, of Alaska and formerly of Colfax — 10 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. Main St., Colfax. A reception will follow, then burial at the Colfax Cemetery.
Sybetje “Siepie” Maria Rodenburg Willekes, 90, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Luncheon will follow at the Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton.
Freda Fay Rahmgren Greer, 96, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston WA. Interment at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston, WA.
Saturday
Ed Schluneger, 87, of Colfax — 10 a.m. graveside service, Onecho Cemetery. A memorial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Onecho Bible Church, Colfax.
Ronald G. Rowden, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will take place at the Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
Thiron Phillip “Phil” Crawford, 92, of Pomeroy — 1:15 p.m. interment; 2 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy United Methodist Church. 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy.
Holly Ann Crawford, 46, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Lorence Allan Prine, 80, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston.
Monday
John Jacobs, 87, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Lorraine Wood, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Deary Cemetery and then a dinner reception will be held at the Deary Community Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.