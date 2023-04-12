Today
Bertil Nelson, 87, of Troy — noon, memorial service, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 1:02 am
Thursday
Harold Grassl, 96, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow, and then a reception at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Friday
Anna Maria Maguire, 93, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral service, with a viewing and rosary followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m. Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, in the Sternwheel Ballroom.
Jerry Andrew Anthony Peter Nagle, 88, of Princeton — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:45 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch.
Victor “Vic” E. Sisson, 84, of Lapwai — 9:30 a.m. rosary, 10:15 a.m. Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai. A light lunch to follow at the adjacent St. Kateri Hall.
Yvonne Sharon Hjelm, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
David Merle Borders Sr., 88, of Lewiston — 2-6 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Richard H. Tolleson, 73, of Pullman — 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 N.E. Orchard Drive, Pullman.
David Merle Borders Sr., 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. life celebration, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
Charles James “Jim” McCollister, “Arco,” 77, of Orofino — 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life, VFW, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Lunch will be served after the service. A log truck caravan will take place before the service. Contact Don Lathrop of Orofino for details on the truck caravan.
Robert Keith “Bob” Akers, 91, of Spokane, and formerly of Clarkston — noon, celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Wayne M. Cornett, 70, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life potluck, the Grangeville Eagles Hall. A private burial will be at a later date at John Day Cemetery.
Jill J. Sherman, 67, of Juliaetta — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta City Park. Light refreshments will be provided.
Wilma C. Wright Hunt, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Jovetta B. Hume, 44, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. covered-dish celebration of life, Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Please bring some food, drinks and memories to share.
