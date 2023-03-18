Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones, 101, and Mildred Ellen “Millie” Jones, 101, both of Lewiston — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. An array of his and his wife’s lives will be on display, with memorabilia, pictures and movie. Refreshments will be served.
Kiff Massey, 91, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. graveside service, Pine Hill Cemetery, Kooskia. Service will be officiated by Dan Julian.
Alex W. Aherin, 36, of Genesee — 2 p.m. memorial gathering, Genesee Fire Hall Community Room, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Evelyn D. Olsen, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Carol J. Webb, 73, of Reubens — 2 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow at 4 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church Parish Hall, east of Gifford on German Settlement Road. Please bring a salad or dessert. At Carol’s request no black should be worn to her service, colors or Tie-dye would be appropriate.
Tuesday
Marlene Trammell, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside funeral and burial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Thursday
Carolyn McCoy, 88, of Moscow — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Carolyn McCoy, 88, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery.
Jim Reece, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.